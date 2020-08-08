Cuttack: A total of 65 new civil judge (junior division)-cum-judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) courts will be set up across the state. Orissa High Court special officer (admin) Basudev Acharya has written to the district and sessions judges of 23 districts to set up the new courts.

The new civil judge courts would be opened at Telkoi, Hatadihi, Barbil, Ghatagaon and Harichandanpur in Keonjhar district while the same would be set up at Koida, Biramitrapur, Lahunipada, Bargaon, Lephripara and Hemgiri in Sundargarh.

Similarly, a new court would be set up at Bonth in Bhadrak while Koraput would get new courts at Nandapur, Narayanpatna and Boipariguda. Puri district is scheduled to get new courts at Krushnaprasad, Kakatpur, Kanasa and Astarang.

Besides, three new courts would be set up at Chandrapur, Muniguda and Padampur in Rayagada district while Malkangiri would get new courts at Mathili and Kudumuluguma. Similarly, Balasore district is all set to get two new courts at Oupada and Khaira while a new court would be established at Gania in Nayagarh.

As per the letter, Ganjam district is scheduled to get new courts at Belguntha, Jagannathprasad and Polsara while Jajpur district would get the same at Baripal, Binjharpur and Sukinda.

On the other hand, the western Odisha district of Bargarh would get new courts at Gaisilet, Paikamala and Bijepur while Jharsuguda district will have the same at Lakhanpur, Laikera and Kirimira.

The letter further said that new civil judge courts would come up at Golamunda, Thuamulrampur, Kariamunda and Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district. Similarly, Kandhamal would get new courts at Tumudibandh, Raikia and Chakapad in Kandhamal.

According to the letter, new courts would come up at Balianta, Bolagarh, Balipatna and Chilika in Khurda district while Angul district would get the same at Banarpal and Kishorenagar in Angul.

In addition to that, new courts will be set up at Jashipur, Rasagovindapur and Thakurmunda in Mayurbhanj. Cuttack district would get new courts at Nischintakoili, Dampara and Mahanga.

Bolangir district would get its lone new court at Bangomunda while Jagatsinghpur would get the same at Erasama. Nabarangpur is scheduled to get two civil judge courts at Kosagumuda and Jharigaon.

As per the letter, a new court would be set up at Rajkanika in Kendrapara while Sambalpur will get a new court at Rengali.