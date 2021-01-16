Bhubaneswar: Commerce stream will be opened in 30 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs). The Odisha Government Friday approved the proposal.

In a letter issued to the State Project Director (SPD) and OAVs Friday, the School and Mass Education Department informed that the State government has approved the proposal for opening of commerce stream in 30 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas of the state.

The letter also informed that the State government has approved the proposal of creation of 60 posts of PGT in Commerce stream (Level-11 in pay matrix under ORSP Rules, 2017) in lieu of abolition of existing 30 posts each of PGT, Hindi and PGT, Odia in those OAVs.

The Commerce stream will be opened across the state from 2021-22 academic session, informed the School and Mass Education Department.

Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) are co-ed schools established in all the 314 blocks in Odisha from Class VI to Class XII. These schools provide free quality education in English to the students.

PNN