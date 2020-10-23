Bhubaneswar: In a bid to save the life of a critical patient Commissionerate Police created Friday a ‘Green Corridor’ from a private hospital in Nayapalli to the Biju Patnaik International Airport. This was done to facilitate the shifting of patient Abhay Kumar Jena belonging to Puri district. Police personnel turned all the traffic signals green on the route from the hospital to the airport so that the ambulance could move unhindered and with speed. The ambulance reached at the airport in less than eight minutes. Two police vehicles escorted the ambulance in which the patient was travelling.

From the airport an air ambulance will take the patient to Hyderbad in one-and- half hours. A similar ‘Green Corridor’ will be created in that city to facilitate the movement of the ambulance.

This is the fourth ‘Green Corridor’ created by the police in Odisha. Earlier a ‘Green Corridor’ was created October 17 to take a patient from a private hospital here to the airport.

Abhay had undergone a lung surgery. He had also tested positive for COVID-19. He was recovering well, but complications set in and he turned critical. Doctors attending to him here then decided to shift him to Hyderabad.

Notably, ‘Green Corridor’ is an escorted and traffic-free path on road which helps the harvested body parts as well as critical patients in reaching hospitals for further treatment in a short notice.

