Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police (CP) Thursday launched several awareness programmes on Covid-19-related issues.

The CP stressed on social distancing and use of masks at public places to keep the deadly virus at bay.

It conducted the trial of a drone to monitor the compliance of social distancing norms at market places. Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi was present during the trial at the CP headquarters here.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Sagarika Nath, flagged off a vehicle at AG Square here to create awareness on the novel coronavirus. The vehicle will create awareness on the maintenance of social distancing and proper way for wearing masks as part of a precaution against Covid-19.

The police personnel distributed masks among the commuters at various points in the city. They also created awareness about proper use of masks to keep the virus at bay.

Notably, Sarangi had earlier warned stringent action against people who would be found flouting the Covid-19 related guidelines.

“Around 500 denizens are punished for violating the guidelines every day,” said a police officer.