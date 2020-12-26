Bhubaneswar: In an attempt to put an end to the habitual offenders getting bail in just a few days after their arrests, the Commissionerate Police will launch a system soon to monitor the conditions under which the antisocials succeed in getting bails so quickly.

These criminals, after getting released on bail, involve themselves in various nefarious activities again. This has turned as one of biggest headache for the twin-city police.

A helpless police usually slap National Security Act (NSA) against such accused persons as a last resort to put the history-sheeters behind the bars for the sake public order.

Recently, the Commissionerate Police slapped NSA against gangster Raja Acharya who had succeeded in getting bail in an extortion case December 18.

As many as 16 antisocials have been detained under NSA during 2020.

In order to tackle the situation, the CP will launch a system soon to monitor the conditions under which the dreaded and habitual criminals succeed in getting bails so quickly.

Speaking on the issue, Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Umashankar Dash said, “The investigating officers rarely receive the bail orders. So, they are unable to go through the orders to find the loopholes that help the accused secure bail. We will monitor the bail conditions through the system.”

Under the bail monitoring system, the police officials will look into various lacunae that are used by the offenders to get bail.

Recently, a court granted bail to some fake journalists arrested for extorting money from a businessman as the IO failed to submit the charge-sheet in time.

The officials will go through the documents produced by the bailers. Many bailers were also found producing fake properties and other documents to help the under-trials release on bail.