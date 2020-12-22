Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Police will take tainted and suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak on remand for further investigation into the fraud case leveled against him by a travel agency named as Sky King.

The SDJM Court Bhubaaneswar has allowed Commissionerate police Tuesday to take the IFS officer in two days remand. The cops had also taken Akash Pathak, son of the bureaucrat on five days remand earlier.

Notably, Both Akash and his father, suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak were arrested November 27 in job fraud case and also for possessing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Travel agency ‘Sky King’ has also registered a complaint at Kharavela Nagar police station alleging that the father-son duo owes them Rs 65 lakh. Officials of the company said that they were threatened with dire consequences when the followed up for the outstanding amount. The two had booked luxurious hotel rooms, chartered flights and had gone on foreign trips using the resources of the company, the travel agency said in its complaint.

