Cuttack: A committee was formed by the Transport Department Sunday to probe the Mo Bus fire incident Saturday night. The bus, bearing registration number OD-33Y-7111, caught fire and was completely destroyed at Link Road Square under Madhupatna police station Saturday night. However, no casualty or injury was reported in the incident, said sources. Sunday, the Transport Department ordered an investigation, while a committee led by the Deputy Commissioner of the Transport Department has been formed to conduct a detailed inquiry.

According to local residents, the Mo Bus had been stranded at the location since 4pm due to some mechanical faults. People were travelling along the route as usual when the bus suddenly caught fire. By the time firefighters reached the spot, the bus was entirely engulfed in flames. However, the fire personnel managed to bring the blaze under control. The Director of Operations, N Thirumala Naik, and General Manager (Operations and Maintenance), Sanjay Biswal, visited the site and took stock of the situation. Meanwhile, a dedicated committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Transport department has been formed to conduct a detailed investigation.