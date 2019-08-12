Are you always in a bad mood when you wake up? Do you skip breakfast? A few simple changes can transform your mornings

Waking up with a jerk and hitting the gym: Mornings are slowdown time. Mistakes in the morning have adverse effects on the quality of our day, and over a period of time, lead to serious consequences on our health and well-being. Spend a few minutes in silence, take deep breaths and sip room temperature water.” Starting your day with a cup of tea: The secret of good metabolism is not to start your day with a cup of tea but something alkaline. Instead, drink lime juice and water. Follow it up with white tea or quality green tea. 3. Checking your phone: Your energy should be first focused on the most important jobs, not the least important. Check your emails only once you reach office. Checking them in the morning won’t really make you productive. Skipping breakfast: A slew of recent reports link skipping breakfast to obesity, diabetes and weak immunity. In the morning, blood sugar levels are low because there’s a long gap between dinner and breakfast time. If we do not eat something in about half an hour of waking up, the levels dip further making us lethargic. Another big mistake is to start the day with sugar in tea, biscuits, etc. Getting nicotine-or-caffeine `hit’: A lot of people reach for their pack of cigarettes or that strong black coffee as soon as they get up. With the body away from any nourishment for several hours, and mornings being the best time for digestive juices to work ­ a cigarette or a strong coffee on an empty stomach can devastate the system over a period of time.

Don’t give anything to your body before you drink a glass of water. A small fruit or even a non-sugary biscuit before that coffee would do wonders in protecting your digestive system.