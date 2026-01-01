Kesinga: A community feast in Belkhandi village under Kesinga block in Kalahandi district turned into nightmare as more than 100 people were afflicted with diarrhoea after consuming the food.

According to reports, a feast was organised at the residence of Subash Chhatriya in the colony area of the village Sunday morning that was attended by hundreds of relatives, friends and neighbours. The menu reportedly included chicken, fish and curd-based brinjal raita. According to sources, many people took the food of their choice and returned to their homes. However, from Sunday night onwards, nearly 100 people began complaining of severe diarrhoea (along with vomiting).

When the situation worsened, Belkhandi sarpanch Sushant Bag informed the local health authorities. However, he alleged that the response from Belkhandi health centre was delayed and that proper treatment was not provided initially. The issue was raised during a panchayat samiti meeting held Wednesday.

As the Belkhandi health centre lacked sufficient space to accommodate a large number of patients, many of the affected persons were shifted to community health centres at Karlamunda, Madanpur Rampur and Kesinga. Although a medical team from Belkhandi hospital visited the village, the sarpanch alleged that patients were not adequately treated before the team returned. He placed a formal complaint during the samiti meeting.

Belkhandi hospital medical officer Pratibha Ray said primary treatment had been provided to the patients. She said the patients were referred to other hospitals due to the high load of cases. As the outbreak continued for three days, medical teams from Pastikudi community health centre and Bhawanipatna reached the village Wednesday and began on-site treatment, Health department sources said.

At present, 12 patients, including Leelabati Tandi, 43, Binodini Tandi, 59, Samiksha Nayak, 22, and Kumudini Chhata, 56, are undergoing treatment at the Kesinga community health centre. Ray confirmed that the illness was caused by food poisoning.