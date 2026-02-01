New Delhi: Building on the success of the Lakhpati Didi scheme, community-owned retail shops will be set up for the women entrepreneurs from self-help groups, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Sunday.

Presenting the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, the minister called it the “next step” for these self-help group (SHG) members, towards being “owners of enterprises”.

“Building on the success of the Lakhpati Didi programme, I propose to help women take the next step from credit-linked livelihood to being owners of enterprises,” Sitharaman said.

“‘Self Help Entrepreneur – SHE Marts’ will be set up as community-owned retail outlets within cluster-level federations through enhanced and innovative finance instruments,” she said.

A Lakhpati Didi is a woman member of an SHG whose annual household income reaches at least Rs one lakh.

According to the Rural Development Ministry, over two crore women have become Lakhpati Didis so far, and the target is to have three crore women SHG members achieve Rs 1 lakh annual income by 2027.