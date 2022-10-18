Jajpur: The industrial and mining firms might be asked by the district administration to make alternative arrangements for supply of drinking water to people in their areas. This move is necessary now due to the sharp decline in groundwater level. It has led to the scarcity of water in many areas, sources said Monday. The matter came to the fore at a recent meeting on ‘Groundwater Regulations, Development and Management Rules-2020’ organised by the Water Resources department The mining and industrial areas are witnessing a sharp fall in groundwater level.

The Odisha government has framed rules for conservation and restoration of groundwater but these are hardly being implemented due to a variety of reasons. In view of this development, geologists from Directorate of Groundwater Development in Bhubaneswar will conduct a survey on the decrease in groundwater level in industrial and mining areas of various districts.

During survey, if they find that the groundwater level has decreased, then the industrial and mining firms may be asked to make alternative arrangements and supply drinking water to the affected people in their respective areas.

A report by Odisha State Level Committee (SLC) for ‘Assessment of Groundwater Resources (GWRA)-2020’ and published November, 2021 has pointed out that the groundwater level in Korei of Jajpur district, Baliapal of Balasore district, Garadpur of Kendrapara district, Bhubaneswar and Bolgarh of Khurda district and Nuapada block in Nuapada district are in semi-critical condition and are decreasing at a rapid pace.

Taking cognizance of the report, Pankaj Kumar, Secretary of Union Water Resources Ministry wrote a letter to the Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra urging him to take necessary steps for restoration of groundwater level. Similarly, on a question (No 7457) on global warming in Lok Sabha, March 12, 2021, the director of Hydrometric department submitted a detailed report on groundwater level in Odisha during the last three years.

The report highlighted that the groundwater level in Kudmulugumma and Khairput of Malkangiri district, Chhendipada of Angul district, Baliapal of Balasore district, Harbhanga of Boudh district, Gumma of Gajapati district, Sorada of Ganjam district, Kundra, Narayanpatna and Pottangi of Koraput district, Jashipur of Mayurbhanj district, Dabugaon and Jharigaon of Nabarangpur district, Boden and Khariar of Nuapada district, Rayagada block of Rayagada district, Kutra and Sundargarh blocks of Sundargarh district is below 10 MBGL (metre below ground level).

On the other hand, the groundwater level is below 5MBGL in 90 per cent blocks of Odisha. On the basis of this report, the deputy secretary of Water Resources department wrote to the Forest and Environment department asking it to take steps to prevent the decrease in groundwater level.

According to the notification made in the Central Gazette of India published, September 24, 2020, the MSME sectors can use groundwater below 10 cubic metres per day. The chief engineer-cum-director of Directorate of Groundwater Development has to be informed about any change in quality of groundwater and if lifting is more than 75 per cent. The directorate will regularly conduct surveys and collect details about the quality of groundwater in saline areas and create a web portal for management and use of groundwater.