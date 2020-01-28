New Delhi: The Delhi CEO Office on Tuesday submitted reports to the Election Commission (EC) on ‘provocative’ language used by BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma while campaigning for party candidates contesting the Delhi Assembly polls, officials said.

During an election rally here, BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan – ‘traitors should be shot at’ – after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

West Delhi’s BJP MP Parvesh Verma said Tuesday what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to rape and kill women.

“The Office of the Delhi CEO has submitted its report to the EC, on the suspected violation of Model Code of Conduct by Anurag Thakur, MP and BJP’s star campaigner, for using provocative slogans,” a senior official of the Delhi CEO office said.

“A report has also been sent in connection with another star campaigner of BJP for Delhi Elections, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, regarding Shaheen Bagh protests and his tweet regarding religious places,” the official added.

While the official did not specify for which tweet the report has been sent, Verma had January 18 tweeted in Hindi that government land in the city encroached by religious structures will be freed if the BJP comes to power in Delhi.

The MP had also said in the tweet that complaints have been received regarding more than 54 mosques and madrassas on government land in the city.

Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh had Monday sought a report from the North West district’s election officer after Thakur’s rally.

“We have taken cognisance of the incident and have sought a report from the district election officer. However we have not received any complaint so far,” a senior official in the Delhi CEO Office had said Monday.

Thakur was addressing the meeting in support of BJP candidate from Rithala, Manish Chaudhary. He raised the pitch of nationalism as he linked opposition parties with anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh and with alleged anti-India slogans, and then asked the crowd to raise the incendiary slogan.

The incident has triggered a row, drawing sharp reaction from the Congress which demanded that the Election Commission (EC) take action against Thakur.

PTI