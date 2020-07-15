Chhatrapur: The Ganjam district administration announced complete shutdown for six days starting Wednesday in seven NACs under Chhatrapur sub-division in view of the spike in number of COVID-19 cases.

It should be stated here that in 11 districts of Odisha including Ganjam, complete shutdown has been enforced during the weekends. In addition to the upcoming shutdown this weekend in Ganjam district, for the seven NACs, it has already started Wednesday and will continue till Monday. The seven NACs where the shutdown is being observed are Chhatrapur, Rambha, Khallikot, Polsara, Kodala, Kabisuryanagar and Purusonttampur.

“In view of the increasing number of cases in urban Ganjam localities, we need to take some tough steps to carry out like contract tracing, isolation of suspected cases and door to door health screening of people through rapid antigen tests. So, we have announced complete shutdown in the urban area for five days,” said Ganjam District Collector, Vijay Amruta Kulange.

Essential services like medicine shops and hospitals will however, remain open, Kulange said.

Officials of the district administration also informed that fines to the tune of Rs 63,000 have been collected from people for not wearing masks while venturing outside.

PNN