Bhubaneswar: The state government Monday gave compulsory retirement to Biranchi Narayan Sahoo, private secretary to a member of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), following his arrest in a disproportionate assets case July 31.

Earlier, Sahoo was suspended by the OSSC Chairman, Nirmal Chandra Mishra, who has also suggested the state government to take stringent action against the erring private secretary who was scheduled to retire after six months.

Mishra informed the media that any staffer detained for more than eight hours is deemed to be suspended. He hinted towards further action against Sahoo.

The chairman further denied any wrongdoing in the recruitment process which, he said, is ‘fully transparent’. He told that all those who have secured jobs till now are selected on merit only.

Meanwhile, the student wing of Indian National Congress, Monday staged a protest before the commission’s headquarter here demanding a probe into the alleged scam in examinations conducted by the OSSC.

Activists led by Congress MLA Suresh Routray and other senior leaders scuffled with the police while they were trying to barge into the commission’s office.

More job aspirants have come to the fore alleging irregularities in the examinations by the OSSC during the past few years.

Notably, Sahoo was found to be possessing disproportionate assets valued 268 per cent more than his known sources of income could afford. The officials arrested Sahoo by registering a case (16/21) Saturday.

Earlier, the officials of anti-corruption wing had Friday carried out simultaneous raids on houses of Sahoo and his relatives at six places in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. They had unearthed properties worth over Rs 3.79 crore that included Rs 25 lakh in cash, 1.5 kg gold ornaments worth over Rs 60 lakh and 14 landed plots in Bhubaneswar, Khurda and Puri in Sahoo’s possession.