Baripada: The Forest department, police and the district administration have become active to prevent ‘akhand shikar’ (mass hunting of wild animals) in the Similipal sanctuary.

At a district-level coordination committee presided over by District Collector Vineet Bhardwaj, a decision was taken to strengthen the security and patrolling in and around the sanctuary.

Notably, tribals have an age-old tradition of going in for a week-long mass hunting of wild animals during ‘Makar Sankranti’ in January and during ‘Bishubha Sankranti’ in April.

Tribals perform rituals at the village shrines before going inside the forests to hunt. They do merry-making and feast on the meat of hunted animals. Such practice are taking a heavy toll on wild animals and fauna, it has been alleged.

In April, tribals set forests on fire to flush out wild animals who become easy targets after breaking out of their cover. To dissuade the tribals from such practice, the Forest department has been carrying out awareness drive over years, but to no avail.

It was unanimously decided that all will work in tandem to ward off any hunting attempts in the forests.

SP Risikesh Dyandeo Khilari said that all possible help will be provided by the police to the Forest department to prevent mass hunting and ensure safety for the wild animals.

Personnel of all the police stations around the sanctuary will help forest officials in apprehending the hunters.

