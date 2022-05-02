Mumbai: The first look of James Cameron’s upcoming film Avatar: The Way of Water will be attached to Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is all set to hit the screens May 6.

For the first time ever 20th Century Studios will showcase the teaser trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water exclusively in cinemas with the Marvel entertainer.

Avatar: The Way of Water is the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster, which is set in the mid-22nd century when humans are colonizing Pandora, a lush habitable moon of a gas giant in the Alpha Centauri star system, in order to mine the valuable mineral unobtanium.

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness is all set to release in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam May 6.