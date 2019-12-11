Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Congress, Wednesday, held a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in front of Congress Bhawan here.

Led by senior Congress leader and former party MP Sarat Patnaik, Congress workers showed placards against the CAB and covered their faces with black scarves during the rally.

Sarat Patnaik slammed ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the state for supporting the Bill saying the fake secularism of BJD Supremo Naveen Pattnaik has been exposed.

Congress workers also shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the controversial Bill.

Patnaik said, “The Congress party is protesting against CAB of BJP Government at the Centre. The Bill is against the Muslim minorities and is un-Constitutional.”