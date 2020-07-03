Bhubaneswar: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) leaders Thursday met Odisha Human Right Commission (OHRC) chairman seeking justice for a tribal woman who died after she was allegedly raped in Malkangiri district.

The gruesome incident had taken place in Malkangiri district headquarters police canteen. The tribal woman was raped May 7 this year. The woman subsequently succumbed to her injuries.

OPCC spokesperson Nishikanta Mishra alleged that that it is a sensitive case and police is not being serious about it.

“Therefore we urge OHRC to immediately take necessary steps including independent investigation by the OHRC into the case and take steps as deemed appropriate, issue notice to police and seek report in the matter and direct government to ensure the physical and psychological safety of the victims’ family,” Mishra said.

Earlier, the general Secretary of the state unit of BJP, Lekhashree Samantasinghar, and other party leaders met Odisha Human Right Commission (OHRC) chairman June 24 seeking justice for the victim.

As per the complaint, the tribal woman was working as a help in the police canteen. A lady police officer reportedly informed the woman’s husband that the victim was taken ill and admitted to the Malkangiri district headquarters hospital (DHH) May 7.

The woman’s husband rushed to the DHH and found her in an unconscious state. The victim’s husband also found several injuries on her body and suspected it to be a case of rape.

The victim was later shifted to Sahid Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital at Koraput. However, her condition didn’t improve and she died while being taken to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur May 11.

The victim’s husband lodged an FIR with police in Malkangiri May 9 and alleged that the woman had been raped. He sought a proper inquiry into the incident. But, police didn’t take any step.

