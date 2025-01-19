New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Election Commission Sunday, saying it has used the power of technology to strengthen people’s power and also shown commitment to a fair polling process.

Modi’s praise for the poll body in his monthly Mann ki Baat broadcast came ahead of its foundation day January 25, observed as the National Voters’ Day, and amid frequent criticism from the Opposition for its alleged pro-BJP bias.

Noting that January 25 is important because on this day the Election Commission of India was established, Modi said Constitution makers have accorded a very important place to the EC and equally to people’s participation in democracy.

“When the first elections were held in the country in 1951-52, some people were doubtful whether the country’s democracy would survive. But our democracy proved all the apprehensions wrong – after all, India is the mother of democracy,” he said.

In the past decades as well, the country’s democracy has strengthened and prospered, the prime minister asserted.

“I would also like to thank the EC, which has modernised and strengthened our voting process from time to time. The Commission has used the power of technology to give more strength to the power of the people. I congratulate the EC for its commitment to fair elections,” he said.

“I would like to urge the people of the country to use their right to vote, always, in maximum numbers and also become a part of the country’s democratic process and strengthen this process,” he said in his first Mann Ki Baat of 2025 which was held on the third Sunday this month as against the last, which is usually the case, as next Sunday is Republic Day.

His remarks come amid Opposition parties’ criticism and questioning of the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Modi’s remarks can be seen as an endorsement of the EVMs.

Pointing out that this year’s Republic Day is very special as it is the 75th anniversary of the Indian Republic, Modi said, “I salute all those great personalities of the Constituent Assembly, who gave us our sacred Constitution. During the Constituent Assembly, long deliberations were held on many subjects. Those discussions, the thoughts of the members of the Constituent Assembly, their words, are our great heritage.”

The prime minister played short audio clips of three members of constituent assembly –? chairman Rajendra Prasad, B R Ambedkar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee — to highlight the values they promoted.

Ambedkar called for everyone to work together in everyone’s interest, while Prasad highlighted India’s commitment to humanistic values, he noted.

“We, the citizens of the country, taking inspiration from these thoughts, have to work towards building such an India that even the makers of our Constitution would be proud of,” the prime minister said.

Speaking of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, he said people of various castes and regions have come together. There is no discrimination of any kind, he added.

Modi said extensive participation of the youth is visible in the gigantic get-together of devouts, saying it will strengthen civilisational roots and assure a gold future.

The event’s global popularity is a matter of pride for every Indian, he added.

He also pointed out that this month the first anniversary of the ‘Pran Pratishtha Parv’ of Ram Lalla was celebrated on the day of ‘Paush Shukla Dwadashi’.

“This year ‘Paush Shukla Dwadashi’ fell on the 11th of January. On this day, lakhs of Ram devotees had a darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and received his blessings. This Dwadashi of Pran Pratishtha is the Dwadashi of the re-establishment of the cultural consciousness of India,” he said.

Therefore, this day of Paush Shukla Dwadashi has also become the day of ‘Pratishtha Dwadashi’ in a way, Modi said.

“While walking on the path of development, we have to preserve our heritage and move forward taking inspiration from that,” he added.

Modi further said that in the beginning of 2025 itself, India has attained many historic achievements in the field of space.

“Today, I am proud to convey that an Indian space-tech start-up, Bengaluru based Pixxel has successfully launched India’s first private satellite constellation – ‘Firefly’. This satellite constellation is the world’s topmost high-resolution hyperspectral satellite constellation,” he said.

This achievement has not only made India a leader in modern space technology, but is also a big step towards a self-reliant India i.e. Aatmanirbhar Bharat, he said.

“This success is a symbol of the growing strength and innovation of our private space sector. On behalf of the entire country, I congratulate the team of Pixxel, ISRO and IN-SPACe for this achievement,” Modi said.

During the broadcast, he also highlighted that a few days ago, Indian scientists have undertaken space docking of satellites.

“This technology is important for sending supplies to space stations and crew missions in space. India has become the fourth country to have achieved this success,” he said.

“Our scientists are also making efforts to grow plants in space and make them survive. For this, ISRO scientists chose seeds of cowpea. These seeds, sent on the 30th of December, germinated in space itself. This is a very inspiring experiment which will pave the way for growing vegetables in space in future,” Modi said.

Modi also highlighted how IIT Madras’s ExTeM Centre is working on new technologies for manufacturing in space.

This Centre is conducting research on technologies like 3D-printed buildings, metal foams and optical fibres in space, he informed.

This Centre is also developing revolutionary methods like concrete construction without water, Modi said.

“This research of ExTeM will strengthen India’s Gaganyaan mission and the future space station. This will also open new avenues of modern technology in manufacturing,” he said.

Ahead of Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary on January 23, Modi hailed his valour.

