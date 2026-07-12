Bhubaneswar: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has extended full support to the ongoing agitation by “dismissed” Swasthya Mitras, demanding their immediate reinstatement and warning the state government of a statewide protest if their demands are ignored.

Addressing a press conference Saturday, senior Congress leader and former minister Debashish Nayak and OPCC spokesperson Bibhuti Bhusan Mahapatra strongly criticised the BJP-led state government over the alleged mass termination of Swasthya Mitras, who have been staging a dharna at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar for more than 20 days.

Nayak said Swasthya Mitras were not merely employees but an integral part of Odisha’s public healthcare system. He claimed they played a key role in ensuring that government health schemes reached genuine beneficiaries, assisting patients in hospitals and monitoring the implementation of health schemes in private healthcare institutions.

“The government has abruptly taken away their livelihood by removing them from service. Hundreds of Swasthya Mitras have been protesting for over 20 days despite harsh weather conditions, but the government has shown no concern for their families or future,” Nayak alleged.

He further said OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das had visited the protest site and interacted with the agitating workers. He urged the government to immediately hold talks with the protesters and reinstate them.

OPCC spokesperson Bibhuti Bhusan Mahapatra alleged that around 993 Swasthya Mitras, who had been serving since 2018, were removed from their jobs after nearly eight years of service. He said they played a crucial role in helping poor patients access government health schemes and in monitoring irregularities in private hospitals.

Mahapatra accused the government of betraying its election promise of providing employment. “The government came to power promising jobs but has instead taken away the jobs of nearly 1,000 Swasthya Mitras,” he said.

He also highlighted that several women Swasthya Mitras are participating in the protest along with their young children, alleging that the government has remained insensitive to their plight.

PNN