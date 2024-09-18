New Delhi: The Congress has lodged a police complaint against four BJP leaders, including Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu, for making objectionable remarks against the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi.

Congress treasurer and former Union Minister Ajay Maken went to the Tughlak Road Police Station in Delhi Wednesday morning with this complaint.

Maken stated that BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah had issued a death threat to Rahul Gandhi in Delhi last week.

According to Maken, this BJP leader said, “Rahul Gandhi, be careful, or the same fate will happen to you as it did to your grandmother.” (Translation of Marwah’s Hindi statement)

Talking to the reporters outside the Tughlak Road Police Station, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said, “We all know that Indira Gandhi was martyred after taking 34 bullets to her chest. Rajiv Gandhi was blown to pieces because he initiated peace talks. Rahul Gandhi’s family has made sacrifices for the country, and today, Rahul Gandhi is being told to be careful, or he will meet the same fate.”

Maken further stated that politics in India cannot stoop any lower than this. He criticised the BJP for not condemning the statement or taking any action against it.

“How can you say things like this to a person whose grandmother and father laid down their lives for the country?” he questioned, adding that maybe the statements were Bittu’s “personal remarks, but even the BJP high command did not stop him from saying these things.”

Following this, the Congress leader also pointed out another leader from a BJP ally, who said that anyone “who cuts off Rahul Gandhi’s tongue would be rewarded with 11 lakh rupees.”

“If someone doesn’t like what Rahul Gandhi says because he speaks in the interest of the country, the poor, and the labourers, it doesn’t justify issuing a threat to cut his tongue,” Maken pointed out.

Congress warned the BJP, stating that both the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi are not afraid of such threats.

Maken emphasised that their voice would not be silenced, and Rahul Gandhi would continue to raise his voice for the backward, Dalits, and the poor.

He also mentioned that Bittu called Rahul Gandhi a terrorist just because he didn’t like what the LoP in the Lok Sabha said.

Consequently, Congress has filed a police complaint to ensure strict action is taken against these individuals.

Maken stressed that if someone says that Rahul Gandhi will meet the same fate as his grandmother, it is a “direct death threat.”

Congress has filed this complaint against four individuals, including Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, Tarvinder Singh Marwah, a former BJP MLA from Delhi, BJP-supporting Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, and Raghuraj Singh, a minister from Uttar Pradesh.

Maken approached Tughlak Road Police Station to file an FIR against BJP leader and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu for his controversial statement about Rahul Gandhi.

It is noteworthy that recently, Union Minister and BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu called Rahul Gandhi the “number one terrorist” in the country. Bittu stated that Rahul Gandhi is the country’s “number one terrorist.”