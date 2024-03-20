Bhubaneswar: MLA Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi Wednesday joined BJD at Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar a day after submitting his resignation from Congress.

Panigrahi, the MLA from Khariar in Odisha’s Nuapada district, joined the ruling party in the presence of BJD’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das and Manas Ranjan Mangaraj among other leaders.

Panigrahi said that he joined the BJD inspired by the works of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“The CM always says that he believes in work and not words. Taking this pledge, I joined the BJD,” he said.

Das said all the newly joined leaders will get due respect in the party.

Earlier, Panigrahi had sent his resignation to Odisha PCC President Sarat Pattanayak.

“I would like to inform you that, I am hereby tendering my resignation from all positions, including the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect. I thank you for giving me an opportunity to serve the nation and my state for 25 years with passion and dedication. Kindly consider and accept my resignation for which I will be delighted to you and the party,” he said in a letter to Pattanayak.

Notably, BJD had lost the Khariar Assembly constituency in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

PNN & Agencies