Koraput: The annual income of Congress’s Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka, who is seeking re-election for a second consecutive term, shrank by around 62 per cent to Rs 9.60 lakh in the last financial year as against when he was first elected in 2019.

Ulaka’s annual income in 2018-19 was Rs 24.88, according to his election affidavit.

However, there is a significant jump in the value of his total assets, from Rs 2.83 crore in 2019 to Rs 4.77 crore. The rise is primarily due to the purchase of an apartment worth Rs 2.15 crore in New Delhi jointly with his wife.

His movable assets rose from Rs 76.83 lakh to Rs 77.46 lakh.

“Earlier, I was a software professional and had a six-digit salary package. Now, my income is the salary I receive as an MP, from agriculture and a few thousand in rent,” Ulaka said.

He has been pitted against Kausaliya Hikaka of the BJD, and Kaleram Majhi of the BJP in a triangular contest.

