Bhubaneswar: The Congress announced Monday Manju Rath as its nominee for the post of mayor of the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC). As Monday was the last day of filing the nomination, Manju Rath filed her nomination for the top post of the BeMC at the Berhampur sub-collector’s office.

It can be safely stated that Rath will face stiff competition when voting for the post of mayor will take place. She faces stiff competition from BJP candidate Dr Sabita Suara and BJD’s Sanghamitra Dalei. Incidentally, Dalei is president of the BJD’s women’s wing in Ganjam district.

Notably, elections to 106 urban local bodies (47 municipalities and 59 NACs) and three municipal corporations in Odisha will be conducted March 24. Results will be declared March 26. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held March 9 while withdrawal of nomination papers will be allowed up to March 14.

Elections to the posts of mayors in municipal corporations and chairpersons of municipalities and notified area councils (NACs) will be held for the very first time.

The posts of Mayor of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and the Berhampur Municipal Corporation have been reserved for women candidates.