New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, MPs Priyanka Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal and Jothimani Sennimalai will speak for the Congress party in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the anti-paper leak Bill Tuesday.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh Monday.

Earlier Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla mentioned that the House will take up the anti-paper leak Bill for discussion at 2 p.m.

He urged the members not to disrupt the proceedings during Question Hour. However, the din did not fade, and the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m.

This Bill seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The proposed amendment aims to enhance transparency and integrity in the examination system through stricter legal provisions while ensuring that the future of students remains fully protected.

Among the key features are stringent penalties, including imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to Rs 10 crore, confiscation of assets of those found guilty, and the establishment of a mechanism to ensure verdicts are delivered within three months.

The move follows the Union Cabinet’s approval of the Bill and related provisions, designed to establish fast-track courts and provide harsher punishment in cases involving paper leaks and examination fraud after weeks of massive protests in the national Capital over the issue.

The initiative comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a comprehensive Bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks would be introduced in Parliament.

As per the proposal, the fast-track courts will be mandated to complete trials and deliver judgments within three months, ensuring swift justice in examination-related offences.