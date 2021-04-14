Pipili: With only two days left for Pipili Assembly constituency to face by-elections, Congress party candidate for the by-poll Ajit Mangaraj died of COVID-19 Wednesday, a party source said.

Mangaraj had complained of breathing difficulties while campaigning April 7 morning. He was immediately rushed to a government hospital in Pipili and then shifted to Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar after being diagnosed with the deadly disease.

Besides Ajit, there are nine other candidates in fray for the by-election including BJD’s Rudra Pratap Maharathy and BJP’s Ashrit Pattanayak. The election is scheduled to be held April 17. However, with the demise of Mangaraj, Pipili Assembly constituency by-polls are likely to be deferred, experts said.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.