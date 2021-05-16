Pune: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Satav died o Sunday. The demise of Rajeev Satav came days after he recovered from the coronavirus infection, hospital sources said. Satav (46) was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pune after he tested positive for coronavirus last month. He was on ventilator support.

After recovering from COVID-19, Satav was diagnosed with Cytomegalovirus infection and his condition became critical. “He had recovered from COVID-19. He was taking some immunosuppressant drugs as he was suffering from spondylitis and as his immunity was low, he contracted COVID-19. He later developed a bacterial infection due to which he had fibrosis in the lungs. Despite best efforts by doctors, he succumbed to the infection,” said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Satav said April 22 he had tested COVID-19 positive and was hospitalised the next day.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled his demise and said it is a big loss to him personally. “I’m very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of Congress. It’s a big loss for us all. My condolences and love to his family,” tweeted Rahul, bemoaning the loss of his trusted colleague.

“Anguished by the passing away of my friend from Parliament, Shri Rajeev Satav Ji. He was an upcoming leader with much potential. Condolences to his family, friends and supporters. Om Shanti,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Satav, who hailed from Maharashtra’s Hingoli district, was considered to be close to the former Congress chief. He was in charge of the party’s affairs in Gujarat, where the Congress had put up a spirited fight in the last Assembly elections.

Condolences poured in from various quarters.

“We are deeply saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and compatriot, Shri Rajeev Satav. His unwavering dedication towards the nation and the party carried out with pure simplicity will be greatly missed. Our condolences to his family, friends and followers. May he rest in peace,” the Congress tweeted from its official handle.

Maharashtra Congress leaders said Satav’s death is an irreparable loss. The NCP and Shiv Sena also expressed shock over his demise.