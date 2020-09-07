Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar said Monday that the decision to provide Y-Plus category security to actress Kangana Ranaut is politically ‘motivated’. The Centre decided Monday to provide security to Kangana Ranaut after she spoke about drug use in Bollywood. The actress has been talking about a lot of controversial topics since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Wadettiwar said the Centre’s decision was a ‘politically motivated move’. He accused Kangana of being the BJP’s ‘parrot’.

“By giving security to Kangana, the Centre and the BJP have endorsed her comments against Mumbai police and Maharashtra. This is betrayal of the people of Maharashtra,” Wadettiwar said.

BJP leader Ram Kadam recently asked the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government to provide police protection to Kangana. He did so as Kangana ‘wanted to expose the Bollywood drug nexus’.

Responding to Kadam’s tweet, the actor said she feared Mumbai Police more than the ‘movie mafia’. Kangana said she would prefer security either from Himachal Pradesh or the Centre.

In a separate development the Congress accused Kangana of carrying forward the BJP’s political agenda through her actions. The Congress claimed that the ruling party had provided her with security for one simple reason. That is to openly defame Maharashtra and criticise the coalition government there.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Monday that Kangana’s comparison of Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was untrue. He said the comments were reprehensible and would not be acceptable to any reasonable person.

Surjewala however, said the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra will ensure adequate protection to her.

“Despite a particular film actress carrying on the agenda of Modi Ji and BJP, we will ensure adequate protection for her,” Surjewala said. He was talking to reporters ate a virtual press conference.

“However, to describe the business capital of the country as Pakistan occupied Kashmir is naive, incorrect and political opportunism. It is reprehensible which no reasonable person will accept. We reject such unfounded and politically motivated allegations being hurled through film actresses by BJP,” Surjewala added.

Kangana has been given Y-plus category security. She will be protected by about 10 armed commandos who will work in shifts. This information was given by Union Home Ministry officials Monday.