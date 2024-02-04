Dhanbad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday said that his party stood for ‘Jal-Jungle-Jamin’ (water, forest, and land) of tribal people and employment of youths.

Gandhi was speaking during a roadshow in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, as part of his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’.

After a night halt in Tundi block of the district Saturday, the yatra resumed at Govindpur in Dhanbad city Sunday, the third day of his yatra in Jharkhand.

The main objective of the yatra is to save public sector units from being sold to private parties, and ensure justice to employed youths and tribal of the country, Gandhi said.

“Congress party stands for the Jal-Jungle-Jamin of the tribal people and work for education and employment of youths. Economic imbalance, demonetisation, GST and unemployment have ruined the future of youths in the country,” he said.

Jharkhand Congress vice-president Brajendra Prasad Singh said the yatra which started from Govindpur, passed through Saraidhela, IIT-ISM gate, Randhir Verma Chowk, Shramik Chowk near the railway station and reached Bank More where Gandhi addressed a public rally.

Thereafter, it proceeded towards Bokaro district.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said Bokaro is a steel city. “These are the monuments built by (former prime minister) Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. When people say what we did in 70 years… Bhilai, Rourkela, Durgapur, Bhakra Nangal, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Barauni, Sindri – these are all monuments to India’s economic development”, Ramesh said.

After the launch break in Bokaro, the yatra will again start from Jena More around 2 pm. Gandhi’s night halt is scheduled in Ramgarh district on Sunday.

The yatra will travel 804 km, covering 13 districts of the state over eight days in two phases.

In all, it will travel 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states before culminating in Mumbai March 20.

PTI