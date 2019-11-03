New Delhi: Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, former party president Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders will address a rally here, to be organised as part of the party’s 10-day protest, starting November 5, against the economic slowdown and several other issues.

Addressing the media here Saturday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other senior leaders will address the national rally over economic slowdown and other issues.”

State party leaders, general secretaries and states in-charge would participate in these programmes at district and block levels, he said.

The party would raise the issues of economic slowdown, unemployment, farmers’ distress, PSU disinvestment and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

To a question if the Congress was in touch with other opposition parties over its plans to hold protests in December, the Congress leader said, “We are in talks with the opposition parties. We are trying for consensus among opposition parties on these issues. We will call a formal meeting soon.”

