Berhampur: Hundreds of Congress workers protested against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Ganjam district Sunday. Later, they were detained by the district police to prevent any untoward situation.

A source said that the party workers blocked a road at RMC square in Hinjili area and waved black flags in protest. The protesters demanded dismissal of Minister of State (MoS) Home Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged nexus with Kalahandi school teacher Mamita Meher murder case key accused Gobinda Sahu.

Policemen deployed at the spot dispersed many and detained some of the Congress workers well ahead of Patnaik’s arrival.

After reaching, the Patnaik distributed smart health cards under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY). He also laid foundation stones for different developmental projects in the district. Later, he visited Maa Tara-Tarini shrine and paid his obeisance to the goddess.

Patnaik also reviewed some under-construction works in the temple premises. From there, he proceeded to Hinjili and provided monetary assistance of Rs 100 crore to women self-help groups (SHGs).

“I launched distribution of smart health cards under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana in Ganjam district. Several works are underway for the development of goddess Tara-Tarini temple, which will be completed by January 2023,” Patnaik said while addressing a gathering.

During his visit to the district, Patnaik flagged off ‘Mo-Bus Ganjam Darshan’ scheme. The Chief Minister also visited a few smart schools and smart libraries in Hinjili and interacted with students in his constituency.

Notably, the Chief Minister visited his constituency for the first time after 2019 general elections.

PNN