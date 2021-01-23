New Delhi: Protesting farmer leaders Friday alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched to kill four of them and create disturbance during their proposed tractor rally January 26.

At a late night press conference at the Singhu Border, the farmer leaders presented a person who claimed that during the tractor rally, his team members were allegedly asked to pose as policemen and baton-charge on the crowd.

Farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu alleged that attempts are being made to disrupt the ongoing agitation against the three farm laws.

