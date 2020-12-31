Ayodhya: Construction of the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya has hit an unexpected hurdle which may possibly force the ‘Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra’ trust to partially redesign the foundation of the structure.

The roadblock in question is a stream of River Sarayu that has been found to be flowing below the foundation.

The ‘Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra’ trust, according to PTI, has requested the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to come up with better models for the temple.

Former principal secretary to the Prime Minister, Nripendra Misra, chaired the construction committee of the temple and held deliverations over the matter Tuesday. During the deliberations, it was learnt that the existing model of the temple was not feasible because of the River Sarayu stream flowing below the foundation.

The Ram Temple is scheduled for completion in the year 2023.

Now this poses a dilemma for the construction committee who are pondering over two options — using vibro stone columns to support rafts on which stones can be placed and the other being improving the quality of soil on which the foundation of the temple stands.

PNN