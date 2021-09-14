Jaleswar: Despite work commencing way back in 2018, the construction of two flyovers in Jaleswar locality of Balasore district is yet to be completed. Officials however, are hopeful that the construction work will be completed by September 2022.

According to reports, the coastal town of Jaleswar has been facing commuting problems for years. Locals and various outfits have staged protests in the past to streamline traffic, which often goes for toss for various reasons.

An assistant engineer of the Public Works department visited the project sites recently and revealed that the work will be completed by September, 2022.

The foundation stone of a flyover was laid at Chalanti on OT Road connecting Jaleswar with NH-60. The contractor who was awarded the work for the flyover had agreed to complete the work by 2019. However, the deadline has expired, but the project remains incomplete.

It has been said a high power tower line was obstructing the construction work. The Works department had also delayed paying Rs 2.15 crore towards the shifting of tower.

Due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last work, the construction work got delayed again. Now, concrete work of 27 spans has just started.