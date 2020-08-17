Bhadrak: A biscuit-laden container vehicle was gutted Sunday evening on the national highway near Sahapur Chhak in Bhadrak district.

According to reports, the container truck bearing registration number OD-07 Q-6211 was on its way from Hyderabad to Kolkata when its engine produced a sound and caught fire.

Also read: Truck gutted, driver and helper escape unhurt

Both driver and helper could jump out of the vehicle and manage to save their lives after they noticed smoke emitting from the engine.

The container vehicle blazed on the national highway. On being informed, the local fire brigade team immediately reached the spot and got the fire under control.

PNN