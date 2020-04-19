Angul: As many as 104 contractual healthcare service providers employed in Angul district headquarters hospital (DHH) have alleged that they have not received their salaries for last three months.

Employed by District Mineral Fund (DMF) authority, these employees include attendants, pharmacists, staff nurses and ambulance drivers.

According to the employees, even though the DMF authorities promised them to release their salary on time, they have not fulfilled their commitment in the past three months.

These employees were last paid in December 2019. They have been complaining about the issue to the district collector, DHH authorities and block administration, but in vain.

With prices of essentials sky-rocketing amid the lockdown, financial stress is taking a toll on these workers who are expected to fight the state’s battle against COVID-19 outbreak.

Angul DHH ADMO Shyam Prasad Das, meanwhile, said that he has cleared necessary files pertaining to salary payment and assured that the pending salaries with be released soon.

PNN