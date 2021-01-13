Mumbai: Ashmit Patel, brother and actor of famous Hindi film actress Ameesha Patel turns a year older today. Ashmit is a well-known name in the film industry. Although, the actor’s film journey has not been very successful, he is still known for his personal life.

On the occasion of his birthday, let us you some special things related to Ashmit’s birthday.

Ashmit Patel made his Bollywood debut with the Inteha (2003). But more than his acting in films, Ashmit remained in discussions for his MMS with the film’s actress Riya Sen which was leaked. Ashmit and Riya came close in 2005. After this, rumors of an affair between the two started heating up. Meanwhile, the two were seen together in Silsiilay.

Songs of both the movies were a huge hit back in the 90s. But, both the movies tanked at the box office. Both Ashmit and Riya had to face disgrace for the MMS. The video was shot in a hotel room. In this 90-second video, the couple was found in an objectionable state. After which both had to come forward and give clarification.

It is believed that the video was uploaded by Ashmit himself on the Internet. His motive behind this was merely to gain popularity, because by that time Riya Sen had become a well-known name in Hindi film industry.

Later, Patel featured as one of the finalists in the fourth season of the Indian television reality show Bigg Boss. Veena and Ashmit’s affair was discussed during the show. However, after eviction, the chemistry between duo was never seen.

After this, stories of Ashmit Patel and actress Mehak Chahal’s affair also came to light. Mehak and Ashmit exchanged ring in Spain 2017. The two dated each other for a long time. Soon both of these were about to get married. But their engagement broke down due to mutual differences.