Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan turned emotional as he recalled the difficult period when his daughter Sunaina Roshan battled cancer, fatty liver and other health challenges.

The actor revealed that he often broke down in private but always put on a brave face in front of her.

In a heartfelt conversation with Sunaina, shared by her on her social media, the father-daughter duo reflected on how they drew strength from each other while navigating some of the toughest phases of their lives.

When Sunaina asked, “I don’t think I have ever asked you this before. When my health was at its worst, what was going through your mind as a father?”.

Rakesh admitted that it was far from easy. “It’s not been once; it has been many times. I used to pray silently. I did have tears in my eyes sometimes, but then I had a different front when I used to come to you to meet you. I used to be smiling always and giving you courage,” he said.

Responding to her father’s remarks, Sunaina shared that his patience and courage inspired her own approach towards tough challenges.

“I think I have got that strong mindset from you, how to fight everything. And I think I did the same thing when you had cancer. I was very courageous, smiling in front of you. But in my room, I used to sob and sob. I remember there were days I would actually go to the mirror, start laughing by myself, and in that way come and face you. I think I never told you this before. It’s the first time I’m telling you that,” she revealed.

Reacting to her confession, Rakesh said maintaining a positive attitude during a loved one’s illness often gives them the strength to keep fighting.

“Good, that’s the way because you do feel sorry when some family member, their children or any member in the family who are very close to you is not doing well health-wise. But then by keeping a positive attitude, by smiling in front of them, giving them more strength at that time always has a good result,” he said.

Sunaina concluded by saying, “But that strength actually has to come from within yourself. Yes, I am going to fight it. Yes, I’m going to overcome this.”

For the uninitiated, Sunaina has been candid about her health struggles over the years. She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2007 and successfully overcame the disease.

She has also spoken publicly about battling fatty liver disease and facing other health complications.

Rakesh Roshan, too, for the uninitiated, fought his own battle with cancer after being diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat in 2018. He underwent surgery and recovered successfully.