Mumbai: Since the drug scandal hit the Hindi film industry, there have been allegations and counter-allegations. Many celebrities are openly talking about the drug culture that exists in the film industry. Now actress Sherlyn Chopra has made some startling revelations. However, it is not known, how many are going to take her seriously. The actress who drops her clothes at the bat of an eyelid has allegedly said that wives of many cricketers are addicted to cocaine.

Sherlyn hogs the limelight for her bold and controversial social media posts and going nude once in a while. She claimed that she has seen a number of cricketers’ wives snorting cocaine.

Talking about the incident, she told ABP Live, “Mein after-match party mein gayi aur waha dekha ki cricketers, Bollywood celebrities sab ‘dum maaro dum’ kar rahe the. Dance ka mahaul tha sabke sath meine dance kiya bahut masti ki, itna dance kiya ki thak gayi. Toh washroom gayi thoda freshen up karne. Washroom kholte hi, apne superstars ki jo biwiyan hai white powder (cocain) wo snort kar rahe the. (I had gone to an after-match party. There were cricketers, their girlfriends and their wives. There were Hindi film celebrities. Everyone was dancing and I danced too. It was great fun. Later on I went to the washroom to freshen up. There I saw the wives of some cricketers snorting cocaine). All these star-wives were snorting cocaine in the ladies’ washroom area, they smiled at me and I smiled back.”

Earlier, Sherlyn tweeted, “95% of the film industry offers drugs in their parties, they feel that without drugs the party is incomplete. By promoting drugs, these people are pushing the youth of the country into the darkness of intoxication.”

Sherlyn also took a dig at Deepika Padukone also. “Deepika had said ‘Depression is an illness’. So can we assume that the depression she is talking about, is related to drug abuse?