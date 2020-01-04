Puri: Police arrested the assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Balanga Police Station Friday on charges of raping a married woman.

The accused has been identified as Chittaranjan Das, serving as an ASI of Balanga police station in Puri district.

Notably, the woman, in her FIR, had claimed that she along with her husband had approached Chittaranjan over a family dispute six months back. During the course of investigation her husband was arrested. Three months ago, the ASI allegedly called her to his quarters on the pretext of resolving the matter and raped her.

The woman lodged a complaint with the Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Pipili, Thursday night. The 30-year-old woman also alleged that the ASI had also threatened to put her behind bars if she opened her mouth.

ASP of Puri district, P Arun Kumar Jena, was monitoring the investigation process.

Recently, the police had arrested six persons, including a former police constable Jitendra Sethi, on charges of gangraping a minor girl in Puri town. The police filed a chargesheet against the accused within 20 days of the incident.

PNN