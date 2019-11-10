Nagpur: An assistant sub-inspector of Nagpur police deployed on security duty for the third T20 International to be played here died Sunday after a cardiac arrest, an official said.

India and Bangladesh play the third T20I at the Vidarbha Cricket Stadium located at Jamtha on the southern outskirts of Nagpur later in the day.

ASI Madar Sheikh (50), working at police headquarters, was on bandobast duty when he suffered a cardiac arrest at around 12:15pm, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, Vivek Masal.

“He was sitting on a chair and fell on the ground unconscious, after which others on duty rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, doctors there could not revive him and he was declared dead,” Masal said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Sonegaon police station, he added.

PTI