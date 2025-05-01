Boudh: Boudh Police Wednesday cracked the murder of a young businessman and arrested two persons in this connection.

Addressing a presser, Boudh Superintendent of Police (SP) Ra[1]hul Goel said that businessman K Manoj Patra was murdered by a group of miscreants who attempted to rob him three days ago.

When he refused to hand over the money, the assailants fatally stabbed him in the back and chest with sharp weapons. The incident took place near Jagadishpur Chhak on the Boudh-Baghiapada road around 5 pm April 27.

The attackers fled the scene immediately after committing the crime. Police swung into action and identified the accused before arresting two of them.

The arrested were identified as Ashish Luha alias Kuluhu, 19, of Bapuji Nagar in Boudh and Ashin Deep, 18, of Baghiapada (Salibanka).

The third accused is still at large; efforts are underway to apprehend him soon, said Goel. Police recovered a knife, a scooter, and a mobile phone from the arrested persons.

Boudh police registered a case (225/25) and produced the duo in the court.

PNN