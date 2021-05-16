Bhubaneswar: A rights activist Saturday filed a plea before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking intervention into an alleged police torture of a traffic violator in Keonjhar in April. The activist demanded Rs 5 lakh compensation to the victim’s family and direction to police for independent enquiry into the issue.

The family members of a youth, who was mercilessly beaten by some cops in Keonjhar, have sought justice from Director General of Police.

A case has also been registered against the accused police officials in this regard on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother Kanak Patra.

According to sources, the victim identified as Jashobanta Patra has been working as an attendant in computer section of the Dharani Dhara College in Keonjhar. SI Biswajit Behera, who was in charge of traffic control near College square, intercepted Patra while on his way to college along with food parcel from a nearby hotel 28 April.

Behera snatched away the motorcycle keys of Patra and asked him to pay fine for not wearing helmet. Sources claimed that Patra accosted Behera for taking away his vehicle keys.

The victim’s mother alleged that the accused cop forcefully took him to the reserve line and beat him mercilessly with the help of four other cops. The victim reportedly lost consciousness due to the inhuman torture by Behera and other cops.

Patra called his mother after he gained sense few hours later. His mother spotted wound marks on the body of her son and took her to hospital for treatment.

When she was going to police station along with her son to register the complaint 9 May, Behera again stopped them midway and threatened of dire consequences.

An officer of Keonjhar town police station looking into the case said that an investigation is on in the matter.

