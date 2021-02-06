Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police Saturday released posters of the headless body of an unknown woman found near Dasapur village on city outskirts appealing people to share details about the identity of lady. The police also declared monetary reward of Rs 50,000 for the informers, assuring complete anonymity.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bhubaneswar urged the public to inform police through the numbers (8280338323, 8280338296) of the IIC of Chandaka police station and ACP in case any one comes across any information regarding the deceased woman.

The cops shared the pictures of the trident-shaped tattoo on the woman’s right hand and clothes recovered from near the torso along the Dasapur-Andharua Road.

The villagers spotted the decapitated body dumped near the Dasapur Thursday morning.

The cops are finding it very hard to establish the identity of the deceased lady due to the missing head. The investigating officials also failed to recover any document for identification.

Police recovered the deceased’s clothes, four gloves and knife used to severe her head. Sources also claimed that the lady was first strangulated by wire and later dumped in Chandaka area. The lady was reportedly one-month pregnant at the time of her murder.

The body was Friday sent to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar for a postmortem again. However, police are yet to receive the postmortem report.

Meanwhile, sources in the police revealed that the cops are trying to gather tower dump analysis data to zero in on the particular phone numbers that were active near the spot and surrounding areas on the day.

The Commissionerate Police Friday set up a special team headed by additional DCP rank official to probe the ghastly murder of the unidentified woman. The police also sent the details of the lady to police stations in the neighboring states.