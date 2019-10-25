Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police, Friday, seized several vehicles with the same registration numbers in the twin city here. The police reportedly swung into action after an alert citizen, Nihar Ranjan Routray, informed the Commissioner of Police about the forgery through his twitter handle, a few days back.

Subsequently, police swung into action and seized 13 Tata Aces which belonged to a single travel agency parked at its office at Samantarapur area on the outskirts of the city. Out of the seized vehicles, six have been found with same numbers. Sources said that the traffic police will file a case at the Lingaraj police station against the owners of the travel agency.

The traffic police identified Ajay Kumar, Rahul Kumar and partner Sanjay Kumar Agarwal as the owners of the vehicles as per the RC books. They also have another office at Mahatab Road in Cuttack. Police have reportedly been interrogating the owners to find out more information in the matter.