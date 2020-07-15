Shahjahanpur: It was a murder, cleverly camouflaged to look like an ‘accident’.

The ‘accident’ was reported July 10 from Tilhar town where Harbhagat Singh and his friend Gudiya Devi, who was riding pillion, were killed after being run over by a truck.

Singh’s wife, Deepa Devi, filed a complaint and Tilhar police lodged an FIR against Vishram Yadav, the driver of the truck, who had fled after the mishap.

The driver was charged with causing death by negligence and rash driving.

Aparna Gautam, the ASP said that Vishram was finally caught Monday night and during interrogation, he revealed the entire plot behind the ‘murder’.

Vishram had earlier been involved with Gudiya but was now in a relationship with Deepa, wife of the deceased Harbhagat Singh.

“He said that he wanted to take revenge because Gudiya had moved on to another relationship and had taken away his money too. He called Gudiya to meet him and when she came with Harbhagat, he mowed them down,” the police official said.

Vishram has been sent to jail.

