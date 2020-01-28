The outbreak of ‘novel coronavirus’ infection in Wuhan of China, which has now spread to several countries worldwide, has raised much concern. In China, the viral infection has claimed at least 86 lives and more than 400 people are critically ill from it. The other countries where the viral infection has been confirmed are the United States, Australia, France, Japan and South Korea. India has quarantined several passengers who have returned from China visits but is yet to report an infection.

China, remarkably, has responded quickly to the medical emergency after initial sluggishness and sealed off Wuhan province, where the infection is suspected to have originated. China has announced the extension of the Lunar New Year holiday, which was to end January 30, till February 2 ostensibly to give itself time to contain the infection. But the situation is worrisome still as the virus is reported to have mutated which could enhance the pace of transmission and infection. The world has been keenly watching China to see whether the country has learned lessons from earlier infections of SARS in 2002. That epidemic, short for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, had started from Foshan municipality in Guangdong Province, China, that November. The SARS epidemic peaked in February 2003 and in all claimed 55 lives from 1,454 clinically confirmed cases. The rapid spread of that infection set alarm bells ringing around the world. Even if China manages to bring the current infection, too, under control, the root cause will remain unaddressed for sure. The infection in Wuhan is suspected to have started from the Huanan seafood market there. The market also trades in wild animals, which may have been the source of the infection. China is one of the leading markets for illegal trade in wildlife. It also is a leader in animal abuse and consumption of both animal products and meat. The Chinese have diversified their diet to such an extent that very few animals have managed to stay off their menu. One fact that is being ignored is that the jungles of the world still hold in their core such biodiversity and microbial life as is still unknown to mankind. Rapid deforestation and decimation of wildlife to feed the demand of human populations is bound to bring upon us conditions that we may not have a cure for. Fires such as those in Australia add to the worsening situation.

Just as some of the most isolated tribes of the world are susceptible to infections we are now used to and have remedies for, such as the common cold or influenza, modern humans are bound to be susceptible to infections that are currently restricted to deepest parts of jungles. Even while global organisations such as the WHO issue alerts and produce advisories to people to protect themselves against infections, the aspect that goes unnoticed is the prevalence of wanton destruction of forests and wildlife around the world. Rising populations are only bound to put greater pressure on vulnerable forests of the world. China needs to pay urgent attention to its forests and wildlife and must prevent exploitation of the resources to satisfy greed. Unless such lessons are learnt, China will continue to invite new microbial threats by their battalions.

Also, the world may have to keep strict watch on China and its possible experimentations on germ warfare.