Puri: The district administration has asked locals as well as visitors not to gather on the beaches in large numbers to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The administration has also stopped sightseeing bus services to Konark, Satapada and Chilika amid coronavirus scare. “People have been advised not to gather on the beach. We are keeping tab on overseas tourists and social functions like wedding ceremonies. We may put restrictions on religious and social gatherings,” said collector Balwant Singh.

Singh further said that the district administration would soon convene the gram panchayat and panchayat samiti meetings to create awareness on the deadly virus. “Members of the women slef-help groups would be engaged to create awareness on coronavirus among the masses. We have urged people to avoid gatherings for the time being,” Singh added.

The district administration, meanwhile, warned the traders not to indulge in hoarding of essential commodities to take undue benefit of the coronavirus scare. “There is no shortage of essential commodities in the market. Stern action will be taken against any type of hoarding or black-marketing,” Singh said.