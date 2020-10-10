Puri: Days after taking part in Pradeep Maharathy’s funeral at Swargdwar despite himself testing positive for COVID-19, Satyabadi BJD MLA Umakant Samantray Saturday released a video apologising for his mistake.

“I will readily accept whatever legal action is taken against me,” the MLA said while adding that no one is above law.

Notably, Puri Sea Beach police station had Friday registered a case against Samantaray for violating COVID-19 norms. The case was lodged under Section 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life), Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of IPC and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Earlier, Jagannath Sena, a local outfit in Puri had lodged a report at Sea Beach police station against School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and MLA Samantaray.

Puri SP Akhileswar Singh said, “No case has been registered against Dash as he took part in the funeral ceremony at Swargadwar 17 days after testing positive for COVID-19″.

PNN