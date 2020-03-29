Cuttack: A high-level committee under the chairmanship Orissa High Court acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda, Saturday, held a meeting to release prisoners on parole to check any possible spread of coronavirus in jails.

State Home department secretary Sanjeev Chopra and Director General of Prisons Santosh Kumar Upadhyaya participated in the meeting through videoconferencing.

The meeting has decided that convicts facing jail terms of seven years or less than that would be released on parole. Similarly, prisoners who have crossed 70 years can be released on parole by the jail authorities.

On the other hand, prisoners above 65 years can be released on parole if they have not been convicted in rape, acid attack and POCSO cases.

The meeting also held discussions on the safety of 1,727 undertrial prisoners in state. According to sources, the authorities concerned may take a decision to release the under trial prisoners on bail.

As per a decision taken at the meeting, the Health department in association with the jail authorities will take the necessary steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus among the prisoners.